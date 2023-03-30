Alberta government to make announcement on GDL changes this weekend

The Alberta government will be making an announcement soon regarding Albertans getting their GDL removed for free.

The province announced the move back in September that in the spring of 2023, drivers would automatically qualify for their full Class 5 or Class 6 driver’s licence.

That will remove the need to do a second road test and save $150 in the process.

The province says an additional road test will no longer be required to upgrade to a Class 4 licence.

GDL drivers must have no suspensions or traffic violations within their last 12 months of probation, including zero tolerance for any alcohol and/or drug consumption.

Drivers who exhibit poor driving behaviours and incur demerits or are ticketed for other unsafe driving offences during the last year of their probation will have their probationary period extended for an additional year.

Drivers will also be allowed to reduce their probationary period by up to six months if they complete an approved driver training course.

The province says about 700,000 GDL drivers currently qualify to take their advanced road test. About 500,000 drivers will be eligible to automatically exit the GDL program.

Daily Hive has learned that the government will be making the announcement on Saturday, April 1, at 3 pm in Calgary.