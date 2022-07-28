The full gas tax cut in Alberta is back to being passed onto drivers

Gas prices finally started to fall across Alberta this week and one economist now says the full gas tax cut the province introduced back in April is back to being passed onto consumers.

Trevor Tombe, an economist and associate professor at the University of Calgary, tweeted Thursday afternoon: “After a couple weeks of puzzling gasoline prices in Alberta, the latest data from this morning suggests the *full* provincial gas tax cut is again being passed to consumers.”

Last week Premier Jason Kenney said he would ask the Competition Bureau of Canada to probe “potential gasoline price-fixing” in the province, as gas prices remained higher in Edmonton and Calgary than in cities across Ontario.

“Over the last 10 days, the gas price advantage Albertans have enjoyed relative to other provinces has disappeared and it now appears Albertans are no longer benefiting from the tax cut,” Kenney said in a news release. “As I said when we announced this measure in March, we won’t accept any games being played with this.”

On April 1, the UCP cut the 13-cent provincial gas tax, eventually agreeing to extend it until September 1.