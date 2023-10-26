Pump drop: Alberta gas prices are eyeing a dip today

Today might be a good day to fill up the tank if you’re a driver in Alberta because a gas price analysis service forecasts prices will drop.

Gas Wizard predicts prices will drop by approximately three cents per litre to $1.309 in Calgary and $1.289 in Edmonton on October 26.

The prices of premium fuel and diesel are also forecast to drop by two cents per litre in Edmonton and Calgary.

Alberta has some of the lowest gas prices in Canada, and according to the price forecast, an increase is on the way for much of the country tomorrow, too.

Our friends in Vancouver are set to see a three-cent jump to sit at $1.809 per litre, while drivers in Cornwall, Ontario, will see a seven-cent spike. It could be worse, we guess?

So text your friends and call your parents to let them know of the good news. We have to save as much coin as we start to creep into the holiday spending season!