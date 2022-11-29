Time to fill up: Alberta gas prices set to drop this week
Wednesday might be a good day to fill up the tank if you’re a driver in Alberta because a gas price analysis service forecasts prices are going to drop.
Gas Wizard predicts prices in Edmonton and Calgary will drop by approximately two cents per litre to $1.239 and $1.259 on November 30.
The price of premium fuel is also forecast to drop by two cents per litre; however, the luck runs out if your vehicle takes diesel and is in Calgary. Prices are set to go up by two cents per litre for diesel in YYC.
Alberta is also the only place in Canada where the price of gas is in the $1.20 range, so let’s celebrate that!
So text your friends and call your parents to warn them to try and coast by until Wednesday. We have to save the most money we can!