Pump drop: Alberta gas prices are eyeing a dip tomorrow

It might be a good idea to hold off fuelling up if you’re a driver in Alberta because a gas price analysis service forecasts prices will drop soon.

Gas Wizard predicts prices will drop by approximately three cents per litre to $1.259 in Calgary and two cents per litre to $1.209 in Edmonton on January 18.

The prices of premium fuel and diesel are also forecast to drop by three and two cents per litre in Calgary and Edmonton as well.

You might also like: "Desperately grasping at straws": Edmontonians brace for rent hikes in 2024

Albertans are debating how long to warm up vehicles during extreme cold snaps

A charming new magical fairytale resort is in the works for Alberta

Alberta has some of the lowest gas prices in Canada, and according to the price forecast, an increase is on the way for much of the country tomorrow, too.

Our friends in Vancouver are set to see a one-cent jump to sit at $1.679 per litre, and while there’s no increase in the forecast for St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, they do have the second-highest gas prices in Canada at $1.605 per litre. It could be worse, we guess?

So text your friends and call your parents to let them know of the good news. We have to save as much cash as possible while we recover from all that holiday spending!