Alberta will keep the full fuel tax relief in place for the rest of 2023

Premier Danielle Smith announced on Monday that the full fuel tax relief program will remain in place until the end of 2023 in Alberta.

Smith, President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance Nate Horner, and Affordability and Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf made the announcement at a news conference Monday morning.

The relief, which has been in effect since the start of this year, saw a pause in the collection of the full 13-cent provincial fuel tax on gasoline and diesel.

The pause was set to expire on June 30, and would have been reevaluated “whenever the average oil prices during each quarter’s determination period are above $80 per barrel.”

“We said that we would take affordability measures as long as we had an inflation crisis,” Smith said in response to the tax relief being extended.

“The inflation crisis is not over, it impacts families, it impacts small businesses,” Smith added.

Families are set to save $6 to $18 every time they fill up their vehicles, the government said.

Since the introduction of the fuel tax relief program, drivers in Alberta have saved $1.5 billion, with the new extension expected to save another $520 million for Albertans.

The government says it will hold another update on the fuel tax relief program before the start of 2024.