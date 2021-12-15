Free rapid COVID-19 test kits to be given out in Alberta ahead of holidays

As the Omicron COVID-19 variant continues to spread, Alberta has announced new measures that aim to prevent transmission of the virus.

During a Wednesday morning press conference, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney informed Albertans that the province would begin providing rapid COVID-19 test kits free of charge to the public at select locations.

Starting December 17, Albertans can pick up test kits at 840 participating sites, including Alberta Health Services locations and pharmacies across the province.

Each kit contains five tests, along with instructions on how to properly administer the tests.

Alberta currently has half a million test kits available, and Kenney noted that the provincial government is working to secure more.

In order to pick up their free rapid test kits, a person has to have a valid Alberta health care card. Individuals can also pick up kits for other members of their household if they can provide an Alberta health care number for each person they are picking up for.

Kits will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and Albertans can pick up one test kit every two weeks. Kenney added that tests are meant to be used on asymptomatic individuals only.

Those interested in learning more, or picking up a kit, can visit the Government of Alberta’s website to find further details or locate a pick-up site near them.

As of December 14, a total of 50 cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in Alberta, including 27 in Calgary and 13 in Edmonton.

