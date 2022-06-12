Parts of Alberta could be drenched with 150+ mm of rain

Rainfall warnings are in effect for parts of Alberta, as the province could be drenched with more than 150 millimetres of rain.

Bring out those umbrellas, people!

Environment Canada issued multiple rainfall warning for southern and western Alberta on Sunday, stating that a prolonged and significant rainfall event will bring 75 to 125 mm of rainfall by Wednesday morning.

Rainfall will begin over southwestern Alberta later this evening and spread north by tomorrow morning. The heaviest rain will fall tomorrow. Rain will persist over the area until Wednesday. Locally higher rainfall totals of 150 mm or more are possible.

Currently, it appears that the greatest rainfall amounts will be near Kananaskis, west of Calgary.

The Weather Network is calling for 30 to 50 mm for the Edmonton region and 50 to 75 mm for the Red Deer, Medicine Hat and Oyen regions.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

TWN adds that the approaching system will also send temperatures falling well below seasonal for the middle of June.

After a seasonable weekend, daytime highs in Calgary will fall into the mid-teens through the middle of the week. Brrrr!

The system is also forecasted not only to slam Alberta with heavy rain but also Saskatchewan and Manitoba, with those provinces receiving rainfall totals up to 75 to 100 mm.