You can get a beer wickedly early in Alberta next month for the FIFA World Cup

If you are planning on getting up early to cheer on your favourite team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Alberta, a cold one could be in your sights, too.

The Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC) has announced that due to the tournament being hosted in Qatar, several games will begin extremely early for those of us on Mountain Time.

As a result, AGLC is allowing more flexible liquor rules by providing blanket approval to licensees across the province for optional early liquor service for most of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Blanket approval for early liquor service times applies to the following dates:

From November 21 to November 28, early liquor service start time is 5:30 am.

From November 29 to December 10, early liquor service start time is 7:30 am.

Closing hours for liquor service are not changing, and all other rules guiding the service remain in effect. Licensees are expected to continue to offer service in a socially responsible way to ensure the safety of their patrons during these special hours.

AGLC says it regularly considers early service hours for major international sporting events or for major community events such as the Calgary Stampede.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup runs from November 20 until December 18.