"My brain wouldn't compute": Alberta lottery winner couldn't believe she won

A lottery winner in Edmonton says her brain could not compute after hearing just how much money she had netted.

Cuong Ho won a $1 million prize on the September 3 LOTTO 6/49 draw. She matched all numbers on the LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize Draw — 9345354-02 — on one of the final draws before LOTTO 6/49 changed to a new format last month.

Ho purchased her ticket from Circle K at 9375 215th Street NW in Edmonton on September 1, and discovered her win a few days later using the Lotto Spot! app.

You might also like: Alberta lottery winner plans to send his parents, friends, and family on vacations

Some Albertans are getting a chunk of cash from the government this week

A pair of lottery winners in Alberta plan to buy a house with their windfall

“When I checked it, I thought I won $1,000,” she recalled to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) as she claimed her prize.” I didn’t believe it was a million!”

To be sure, she returned to the same store she purchased it and asked the cashier to check

it. The cashier scanned her ticket, confirming she was about to be $1 million richer.

“My brain still wouldn’t compute the amount,” she added.

Ho said she still needs time to think about what she’ll do with her recent windfall; however, she knows she would like to use some to help her family.