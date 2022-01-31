Alberta to give up to $100K for new doctors working in rural communities

Alberta is offering some big bucks to lure new family physicians to rural parts of the province.

On Monday, the provincial government announced that the Rural Education Supplement and Integrated Doctor Experience (RESIDE) program will provide $2 million to 20 new family physicians in each of the next three years.

The physicians will practise in 15 identified rural or remote communities of need. Further communities will be identified in subsequent years, the province added in a news release.

Family physicians who choose to work in specific communities will be eligible for $60,000 for undergraduate tuition fee reimbursement, as well as a remote community incentive ranging from $20,000 to $40,000, depending on the community’s remoteness.

In exchange, successful physicians must provide three years of service in a designated rural community.

The province says the first group of successful RESIDE participants will start practising in rural communities this fall.

The 15 communities receiving RESIDE participants are:

Fox Creek

Grande Cache

Fort Vermilion

Wabasca

High Level

Rimbey

Lloydminster

Milk River

Cold Lake

Lac La Biche

Rocky Mountain House

Fort Macleod

Barrhead

Ponoka

Athabasca

“RESIDE will be key in attracting new family physicians to bring Albertans in rural communities the healthcare they deserve,” said Jason Copping, Minister of Health, in a news release.

“By addressing rural physician recruitment and retention, this $6 million program is another part of our $90 million commitment this year to ensure Albertans have equitable access to physicians no matter where they live.”