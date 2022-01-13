Premier Kenney to join Hinshaw in COVID-19 update to Albertans

Premier Jason Kenney is joining Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, for a COVID-19 update on Thursday afternoon.

They are expected to speak at 3:30 pm.

As of yesterday, hospitalizations in the province went from 635 people to 748 people since Monday.

Unvaccinated individuals make up 37.57% of COVID-19 hospitalizations, while 4.55% are partially vaccinated and 57.89% are fully vaccinated.

You might also like: Alberta unions call for circuit-breaker measures as Omicron cases rise

Alberta reports record-breaking 6,789 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

More people moved to Alberta in 2021 than any other province

There are also more than 61,000 active cases in the province.

Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll was last updated to stand at 3,367.

As of January 11, 7,954,703 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province. Of the province’s eligible population over the age of 12, 89.6% have had at least one dose of vaccine, while 85.6% have had two shots.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Alberta has recorded a total of 424,322 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 359,726 have since recovered.

You can tune in to the COVID-19 update on the Alberta government’s YouTube channel.