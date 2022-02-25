Alberta to give details this weekend on what COVID-19 restrictions are lifting

Alberta is set to announce the removal of almost all COVID-19 restrictions this weekend.

Kenney tweeted earlier this week that the provincial government will announce a final decision on proceeding to phase two of the reopening plan. On March 1, the government will lift almost all restrictions.

Premier Kenney has yet to reveal when on Saturday the province will announce the COVID-19 restriction changes.

What will be lifted?

The following measures will be updated:

Any remaining school requirements removed (for example: Kindergarten to grade 6 cohorting).

Youth screening activities for entertainment and sports activities removed

Capacity on all large venues and entertainment venues lifted.

Indoor and outdoor social gathering limits lifted.

Mandatory work-from-home requirements lifted.

Indoor masking no longer required.

This month, the province decommissioned its COVID-19 vaccine passport system.

No timeline has been set for phase three; however, it would see the removal of COVID-specific continuing care measures and mandatory isolation being reduced as a recommendation.

On Thursday Alberta reported 682 new COVID-19 cases, with active infections continuing to rapidly decline.