Alberta reports over 500 new Omicron cases since Monday

Alberta health officials reported over 500 new cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant on Tuesday, pushing confirmed cases past the 1,600 mark in the province.

On Monday, there were 1,045 confirmed Omicron cases in Alberta. On Tuesday, December 21, that number jumped to 1,609 confirmed cases.

The Calgary zone leads the province in confirmed Omicron cases, leaping from 613 cases on Monday to 972 cases on Tuesday, a 359 case increase.

The Edmonton zone follows with 547 cases, up from 484 on Friday. A total of 564 cases were confirmed on Tuesday.

Currently, there are 329 people in hospital with the virus, an increase of five people since Monday. Of those in hospital, 69 are in intensive care with COVID-19.

There have been two additional deaths caused by the virus reported since Monday, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,294.

As Omicron cases rise in Alberta, public health officials have announced new restrictions, including capacity limits for large-scale events.