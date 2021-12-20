Alberta adds nearly 900 Omicron COVID-19 cases since Friday

Alberta health officials reported nearly 900 new cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant on Monday, pushing confirmed cases pass the 1,000 mark.

On Friday, there were 173 confirmed Omicron cases in Alberta. On Monday, December 20, that number jumped to 1,045 confirmed cases.

The Calgary zone leads the province in confirmed Omicron cases, leaping from 173 cases on Friday to 613 on Monday. The Edmonton zone follows with 367 cases, up from 63 on Friday. 872 cases were confirmed on Monday.

Alberta reported 1,925 cases in total during it’s three-day tally, with 627 COVID-19 cases confirmed on Friday, 721 on Saturday and 577 cases on Sunday.

Currently, there are 324 people in hospital with the virus, a decrease of 20 people since Friday. Of those in hospital, 69 are in intensive care with COVID-19

There was six additional deaths caused by the virus reported since Friday, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,292.

Heading into the holidays, the current public health measures allows up to 10 people to gather indoors, and applies to all Albertans whether they are vaccinated or not.

Those gathering do not have to be from the same household, and anyone under the age of 18 does not count towards the 10 person maximum.