Alberta reports 806 new COVID-19 cases, seven additional deaths

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Alberta dropped below 5,000 on Monday, with 806 new infections reported by the province.

The three-day tally includes 325 COVID-19 cases identified on Friday, 253 cases on Saturday, and 228 cases on Sunday.

There are currently 4,850 active cases in Alberta, down from Friday’s count of 5,017.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the province has reported 335,009 cases of COVID-19, with 326,917 now recovered.

Since the last update, seven additional deaths caused by the virus have been reported, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,242.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the people who died ranged in age from 33 to 92.

There are 432 people in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19, including 77 who are in intensive care.

As of November 28, 88.7% of Alberta’s eligible population age 12 and older have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 83.8% have had two shots. A total of 6,872,448 doses of vaccine have been administered across the province.

On Monday, the province also announced new measures for international travellers returning to Alberta to try and manage the spread of the Omicron variant.

To date, no cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in Alberta.