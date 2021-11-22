Alberta reports 1,125 new COVID-19 cases, six additional deaths

Alberta health officials reported 1,125 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday as hospitalizations continue their downward trend.

On Friday 470 COVID-19 cases were identified, followed by 386 cases on Saturday and 269 cases on Sunday.

The active COVID-19 case count in the province now stands at 5,311. There are currently 463 people in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19, a decrease of 33 individuals since Friday’s count of 496. Hospitalizations include 98 people currently in intensive care, an increase of five.

You might also like: Volunteer group returns to help get Canadian kids vaccinated

These frozen waterfalls are a must-visit winter attraction in Alberta's Rockies

Canadian brewery paying Albertans to drink its beer

The province reported six additional deaths caused by the virus, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,217.

As of November 21, a total of 6,796,955 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province, with 88.4% of eligible Albertans having received at least one dose of vaccine and 83.2% now fully immunized with two doses.

Over the course of the pandemic, a total of 332,751 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been found in Alberta, including 324,223 infections that have since recovered.