Alberta reports 1,125 new COVID-19 cases, six additional deaths

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Nov 22 2021, 10:42 pm
Alberta health officials reported 1,125 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday as hospitalizations continue their downward trend.

On Friday 470 COVID-19 cases were identified, followed by 386 cases on Saturday and 269 cases on Sunday.

The active COVID-19 case count in the province now stands at 5,311.

There are currently 463 people in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19, a decrease of 33 individuals since Friday’s count of 496. Hospitalizations include 98 people currently in intensive care, an increase of five.

The province reported six additional deaths caused by the virus, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,217.

As of November 21, a total of 6,796,955 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province, with 88.4% of eligible Albertans having received at least one dose of vaccine and 83.2% now fully immunized with two doses.

Over the course of the pandemic, a total of 332,751 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been found in Alberta, including 324,223 infections that have since recovered.

