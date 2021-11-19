Alberta reports 412 new COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths

Alberta health officials reported 412 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as active cases across the province continue to drop.

The active COVID-19 case count in the province now stands at 5,293.

There are currently 496 people in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19, a decrease of two individuals since Thursday’s count of 498. Hospitalizations include 93 people currently in intensive care, a decrease of one.

The province reported two additional deaths caused by the virus, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,211.

As of November 18, a total of 6,772,885 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province, with 88.2% of eligible Albertans having received at least one dose of vaccine and 82.8% now fully immunized with two doses.

Over the course of the pandemic, a total of 331,626 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been found in Alberta, including 323,122 infections that have since recovered.