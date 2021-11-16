Alberta reports 321 new COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths

Alberta health officials reported 321 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as hospitalization numbers remain steady.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the positivity rate was around 5.1%.

There are currently 518 people in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19, a decrease of one individual since Monday’s count of 519. Hospitalizations include 101 people currently in intensive care, an increase of one.

The province reported 13 additional deaths caused by the virus, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,201.

The province also announced Tuesday that businesses and organizations can now apply for a $2,000 grant aimed to offset some of the costs of implementing the Restrictions Exemption Program.

$20 million will be given for the grants, which eligible businesses, co-operatives, and non-profit organizations may use as they see fit.