Alberta reports 1,068 new COVID-19 cases, 17 additional deaths

Alberta health officials reported 1,068 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday as intensive care numbers fell to 100.

There were 429 COVID-19 cases found on Friday, 353 cases on Saturday and 286 on Sunday.

The active COVID-19 case count in the province now stands at 5,828.

There are currently 519 people in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19, a decrease of 35 individuals since Friday’s count of 554. Hospitalizations include 100 people currently in intensive care, a decrease of 10.

As of November 14, a total of 6,717,007 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province, with 87.8% of eligible Albertans having received at least one dose of vaccine and 82.2% now fully immunized with two doses.

The province reported 17 additional deaths caused by the virus, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,188.

Over the course of the pandemic, a total of 330,098 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been found in Alberta, including 321,082 infections that have since recovered.