Alberta COVID-19 hospitalizations dip, 35 new deaths reported

Alberta reported 2,647 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, putting the number of active infections in the province at 20,865.

This is a decrease of 3,289 active cases from Friday.

The three-day COVID-19 case count is as follows:

February 11: 1,146 cases

February 12: 866 cases

February 13: 635 cases

Including today’s new infections, there have been a total of 516,812 confirmed COVID-19 infections in Alberta over the course of the pandemic, and 492,171 have since recovered.

Since Friday, 35 new deaths caused by the virus have been reported, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,776.

There are 1,528 individuals in hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 38 since Friday. This includes 127 people in intensive care, with no change from Friday.

As of February 10, 90% of Alberta’s eligible population over the age of 12 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 86.4% have had two shots.

A total of 8,429,072 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province, and 182,446 children aged five to 11 have received at least one dose of pediatric vaccine. The province also announced on Monday that young Albertans with immunocompromising conditions and underlying health conditions can book COVID-19 vaccine booster doses on February 15.

Youth between the ages of 12 and 17 with underlying health conditions and all First Nations, Métis and Inuit youth in this age group will be eligible to book a booster (third) dose. In addition, youth aged 12 to 17 with immunocompromising conditions will be eligible to book a booster (fourth) dose.

Eligible underlying health conditions for youth aged 12 to 17 include:

A missing spleen or a spleen that is no longer working

Sickle cell disease or thalassemia

Chronic heart disease and vascular disease

Chronic liver disease

Chronic neurological disease

Chronic respiratory diseases

Diabetes requiring insulin or other anti-diabetic medication to control

Pregnancy

Severe mental illness or substance use disorder

Severe obesity

Severe or profound learning disabilities or severe developmental delay

In addition, First Nations, Métis and Inuit youth aged 12 to 17 year old are eligible for a third dose.

Eligible immunocompromising conditions for all individuals five years of age and older:

Recipients of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T-cell therapy

Moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency (for example, DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced untreated HIV infection or acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) or perinatally acquired HIV infection

Immunosuppressive therapies (for example, anti-B cell therapies, high-dose systemic corticosteroids, alkylating agents, antimetabolites, or tumor-necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors and other biologic agents)

Transplant recipients, including solid organ and hematopoietic stem cell transplants

Chronic kidney disease receiving regular dialysis

Receiving active cancer treatment (chemotherapy, immunotherapy or targeted therapies), excluding those receiving only hormonal therapy, radiation therapy or surgery

Parents and guardians can book appointments for additional doses for eligible children and adolescents online with AHS and participating pharmacies by using the Alberta vaccine booking system or by calling 811.