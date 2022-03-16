Alberta’s daily COVID-19 updates will soon come to an end
Health officials in Alberta say they will stop reporting COVID-19 information daily as the province leans into an endemic approach to the virus.
Minister of Health Jason Copping made the announcement at a COVID-19 briefing alongside Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.
“We are at a point where trends are more relevant than day-to-day fluctuations,” said Copping.
Beginning next week, case and outbreak reporting will be released every Wednesday, compiling data from the previous seven days.
“Early on, we provided numbers seven days a week, then provided media availabilities five days a week,” Copping added.
“Modifying our public reporting to once a week is the right thing to do,” added Hinshaw. “This may be challenging for some of us; fortunately we are in a better place now.”
Earlier this month, Alberta lifted the vast majority of its public health measures, with COVID-specific continuing care measures and mandatory isolation still in effect.
There are just over 6,400 active COVID-19 cases in Alberta, with 989 people in hospital with COVID-19.
There have been 4,013 deaths caused by COVID-19 in the province.