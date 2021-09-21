Albertans can now get their COVID-19 vaccine record printed at registry offices

Albertans can visit registry offices across the province to get a printed version of their COVID-19 vaccine record at no cost.

Over the weekend, the Alberta government launched a card-sized proof of vaccination record that is available through alberta.ca/CovidRecords. Beginning Tuesday, September 21, Albertans can go to a local registry office to request a free, printed version of their vaccination card.

“The participation of registry agents is one more way in which we are making access to vaccination records as simple and straightforward as possible,” said Tyler Shandro, Alberta’s Minister of Health, in a media release from the Government of Alberta.

“There are several ways for Albertans to show their vaccination status,” he continued. “For some, obtaining this record from their local registry agent is the best option.”

Individuals will need to provide the month and year of any dose of vaccination, their Alberta Personal Health Number, and their date of birth in order to receive their COVID-19 vaccine record from a registry.

Albertans seeking a printed version from a registry should first contact their local office to confirm that this service is available at the location.

Starting Monday, September 20, eligible businesses and events must either implement the province’s Restrictions Exemption Program or adhere to all public health measures now in effect.

The program requires proof of vaccination, a privately paid negative COVID-19 test result, or a valid medical exemption letter from patrons for businesses and events to continue operating as usual without restrictions.

In addition to the vaccine record card, Albertans can use their existing immunization records, including those received at their vaccination appointment or saved from MyHealth Records, to show proof of vaccination at businesses and events participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program.

According to the release, work is also underway to make proof of vaccination available through a QR code, which is expected to become available in the coming weeks.

“A QR code will be an easier, faster and more secure way to share the immunization record when needed,” said the Alberta government.