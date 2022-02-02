Alberta to lift some COVID-19 restrictions "within days": UCP

The United Conservative Party (UCP) caucus says some COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta will be lifted “within days.”

The caucus made the announcement in a tweet today, adding that the Restrictions Exemption Program will be the first to go. The statement came from United Conservative Caucus Chair Nathan Neudorf.

Statement from United Conservative Caucus Chair Nathan Neudorf on the Restrictions Exemption Program. ⬇️#AbLeg pic.twitter.com/95xhXiKnLH — United Conservative Caucus (@UCPCaucus) February 2, 2022

On Tuesday, Premier Jason Kenney stated that he was optimistic the province would be able to relax public health measures this month, including the removal of the Restrictions Exemption Program.

The program was brought in back in September to help increase vaccination rates across the province. Proof of a single dose was considered acceptable as long as the dose was given more than two weeks before the time of service until October 25, when proof of double vaccination became the requirement.

Alberta reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, with 1,598 patients in hospital with the virus.

As of February 1, 89.8% of Alberta’s eligible population over the age of 12 has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 86.1% has had two shots.