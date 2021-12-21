Alberta to restrict restaurant seating, liquor service in restaurants and bars

Alberta health officials have announced updated COVID-19 restrictions for bars, pubs, and restaurants in the province that will come into effect later this week.

Restaurants, cafes, bars, pubs, and nightclubs that participate in the Restrictions Exemption Program now have to follow new health orders, including limiting the number of people at one table to 10.

In addition to this, liquor service at these establishments will now end at 11 pm and they must close at 12:30 am.

Interactive activities such as dancing, darts, billiards, and mingling between tables will also not be permitted.

For food businesses that do not implement the Restrictions Exemption Program, indoor dining is not permitted at all.

Outdoor dining only with a maximum of six people per table (one household or two close contacts for those living alone) will be permitted.

Liquor sales for these venues must stop at 10 pm and consumption must stop at 11 pm.

All of these new health orders come into effect on December 24 at 12:01 am.