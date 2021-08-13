Alberta reports 582 new cases of COVID-19 as active cases surpass 4,400

Alberta reported 582 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, on the heels of the province announcing it will not be rolling back further COVID-19 measures on Monday.

The number of active cases in the province currently sits at 4,438, an increase of 337 since Friday.

There are 152 hospitalizations due to the virus, an increase of six since Thursday. This includes 37 Albertans currently in intensive care, an increase of one.

One new death was reported, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,332.

Over the course of the pandemic, Alberta has had 238,939 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of these, 232,169 have since recovered.

As of August 12, there have been 5,423,834 doses of vaccine administered in the province. Of Alberta’s eligible population, 76.7% have received at least one shot, including 67.5% who are fully immunized with two doses.

On Friday afternoon it was announced that the province was backtracking on its decision to lift more COVID-19 measures, which was set for Monday.

Those measures would have allowed mandatory masking orders to be lifted, and anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 to not have to isolate.

The current measures will remain in place until at least September 27.