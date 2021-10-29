Alberta reports 603 new COVID-19 cases, eight additional deaths

Alberta health officials reported 603 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the number of active infections in the province to 8,158.

There are now 765 people in hospital with the virus, a decrease of 14 since Thursday’s count of 779. Hospitalizations include 180 people currently in intensive care, a decrease of five since the previous day.

Of those in hospital, 70.46% are unvaccinated, while 5.23% are partially vaccinated and 24.31% are fully vaccinated.

As of October 28, a total of 6,528,133 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province. Of vaccine-eligible Albertans, 86.9% have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 79.8% are now fully immunized with two doses.

There were eight additional deaths related to the virus reported over the past 24 hours, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,093.

The province’s testing positivity rate was just over 5.5% on October 28.

Over the course of the pandemic, a total of 322,989 confirmed cases of the disease have been found, including 311,738 infections that have since recovered.

Ahead of Halloween weekend, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer of health, tweeted a reminder to Albertans.

“This is not the year for large Halloween parties,” she wrote.

This is not the year for large Halloween parties. Keep indoor gatherings small & limited to a max. of 10 vaccinated ppl from 2 households. Better yet, try meeting outdoors, keeping to a max. of 20 ppl. For tips on safe spooky fun, visit https://t.co/CwrxAJXlx4. #COVID19AB — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) October 29, 2021

Dr. Hinshaw urged Albertans to keep indoor gatherings small and limited to a maximum of 10 vaccinated people from two households. “Better yet, try meeting outdoors,” the doctor said, adding that outdoor social gatherings should be kept to a maximum of 20 people.”