NewsCoronavirus

Alberta reports 371 new COVID-19 cases as active infections drop below 6,000

Elle McLean
Elle McLean
|
Nov 12 2021, 11:28 pm
Alberta reports 371 new COVID-19 cases as active infections drop below 6,000
Dr. Deena Hinshaw (Alberta Newsroom/Flickr)

Alberta health officials reported 371 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as active infections fell to 5,745.

There were also 470 cases found on Thursday, November 11, when the provincial government took a pause in reporting numbers for Remembrance Day.

There are currently 554 people in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19, a decrease of 28 individuals since Wednesday’s count of 582. Hospitalizations include 110 people currently in intensive care.

Of those in hospital, 70.4% are unvaccinated, while 5.05% are partially vaccinated and 24.55% are fully vaccinated.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, shared an infographic on Twitter showing the vaccination status of those in intensive care with COVID-19.

As of November 11, a total of 6,686,587 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province, with 87.7% of eligible Albertans having received at least one dose of vaccine and 81.8% now fully immunized with two doses.

Seven additional deaths caused by the virus were reported since November 9, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,171.

Over the course of the pandemic, a total of 329,030 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been found in Alberta, including 320,114 infections that have since recovered.

The province’s testing positivity rate was just over 4% on November 11.

Elle McLeanElle McLean
+ News
+ Coronavirus
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT