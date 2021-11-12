Alberta reports 371 new COVID-19 cases as active infections drop below 6,000

Alberta health officials reported 371 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as active infections fell to 5,745.

There were also 470 cases found on Thursday, November 11, when the provincial government took a pause in reporting numbers for Remembrance Day.

There are currently 554 people in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19, a decrease of 28 individuals since Wednesday’s count of 582. Hospitalizations include 110 people currently in intensive care.

Of those in hospital, 70.4% are unvaccinated, while 5.05% are partially vaccinated and 24.55% are fully vaccinated.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, shared an infographic on Twitter showing the vaccination status of those in intensive care with COVID-19.

Here is a summary of the latest #COVID19AB numbers: There are now 554 people in hospital due to COVID-19. Of the 444 non-ICU, 73.4% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Of the 110 in ICU, 83.6% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/DgcjzkE1Hl — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) November 12, 2021

As of November 11, a total of 6,686,587 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province, with 87.7% of eligible Albertans having received at least one dose of vaccine and 81.8% now fully immunized with two doses.

You might also like: Pro-vaccine graffiti scrawled on BC Remembrance Day monument

Health Canada authorizes Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for adults

"How dare you": BC Remembrance Day ceremony interrupted by vaccine protesters (VIDEO)

Seven additional deaths caused by the virus were reported since November 9, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,171.

Over the course of the pandemic, a total of 329,030 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been found in Alberta, including 320,114 infections that have since recovered.

The province’s testing positivity rate was just over 4% on November 11.