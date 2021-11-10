Alberta reports 484 new COVID-19 cases, five additional deaths
Alberta health officials reported 484 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the number of active infections in the province to 6,008.
There are now 582 people in hospital with the virus, a decrease of 26 since Tuesday’s count of 608. Hospitalizations include 123 people currently in intensive care, a decrease of five since the previous day.
Of those in hospital with the virus, 71.38% are unvaccinated, while 4.11% are partially vaccinated and 24.51% are fully vaccinated.
As of November 9, a total of 6,663,471 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province. Of vaccine-eligible Albertans, 87.6% have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 81.5% are now fully immunized with two doses.
There were five additional deaths related to the virus reported over the past 24 hours, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,164.
The province’s testing positivity rate was just over 4% on November 9.
Over the course of the pandemic, a total of 328,189 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been found in Alberta, including 319,017 infections that have since recovered.