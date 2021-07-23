Alberta reported 98 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, as active cases flirted with the 800 mark.

The active case total rose to 799, an increase of 123 since Thursday.

There are 84 Albertans in hospital being treated for the virus, a decrease of nine since Thursday. This includes 26 in intensive care.

Since Thursday’s update, there have been two new deaths caused by COVID-19 reported, putting the province’s death toll at 2,322.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 233,160 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the province. Of these, 230,039 infections are now considered recovered.

As of July 22, 75.2% of Alberta’s eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 62% who are fully immunized with two doses. A total of 5,157,947 vaccines have been administered in the province.