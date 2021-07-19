Alberta reports 130 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

Alberta reported 130 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as the province released the first numbers since Friday afternoon.

Forty-nine cases were confirmed on July 16, 43 on July 17 and 38 on July 18.

The active case total rose to 605, an increase of 26 since Friday.

There are 100 Albertans in hospital being treated for the virus, a decrease of 10 since Friday. This includes 27 in intensive care, a decrease of one since Friday.

Since the last update on Friday, there have been two new deaths caused by COVID-19 reported, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,316.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 232,806 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the province. Of these, 229,885 infections are now considered recovered.

As of July 18, 74.8% of Alberta’s eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 59.7% who are fully immunized with two doses. A total of 5,056,062 vaccines have been administered in the province.