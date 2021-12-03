Alberta reports 349 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations drop below 400
Alberta health officials reported 349 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as active infections fell to 4,440.
There are currently 395 people in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19, a decrease of 24 individuals since Thursday’s count of 419. Hospitalizations include 78 people currently in intensive care.
Of those in hospital, 65.32% are unvaccinated, while 4.56% are partially vaccinated and 30.13% are fully vaccinated.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, shared an infographic on Twitter that showed a breakdown of total ICU patients by vaccine status.
Here is a summary of the latest #COVID19AB numbers: There are now 395 people in hospital due to COVID-19. Of the 317 non-ICU, 66.9% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Of the 78 in ICU, 82% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/9quPUcBj3G
— Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) December 3, 2021
As of December 1, a total of 6,927,839 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province, with 88.9% of eligible Albertans over the age of 12 having received at least one dose of vaccine and 84.1% now fully immunized with two doses.
Dr. Hinshaw reminded Albertans on Twitter that those over 60 are now eligible to receive their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, given that it has been six months since their second shot.
One additional death caused by the virus was reported over the last 24 hours, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,258.
Over the course of the pandemic, a total of 336,392 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been found in Alberta, including 328,694 infections that have since recovered.
The province’s testing positivity rate was approximately 3.6% on December 2.