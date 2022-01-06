Alberta breaks the one million COVID-19 booster shot mark

More than one million COVID-19 booster shots have been administered in Alberta, passing the milestone earlier this week.

According to the Alberta government, as of Monday, more than one million Albertans have received all three recommended vaccine doses through Alberta Health Services, community pharmacies and physician offices.

All eligible Albertans are urged to get their booster due to the surge in the Omicron variant, with the province saying an additional two million Albertans have received two doses and are now eligible for a booster.

“We know that the third dose of vaccine strengthens protection against both infection and severe outcomes from the Omicron variant,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, in a news release. “Reaching one million booster doses is a good start. I hope to see many more Albertans get their third dose as soon as possible.”

Across the province, 89% of Albertans aged 12 and older have received at least one dose, while more than 160,000 pediatric vaccines have been administered to children aged five to 11.

Everyone 18 years and older can book appointments for a booster dose of mRNA vaccine at least five months after receiving their second dose.

Albertans 12 years and older who are immunocompromised can also book an appointment for a booster but must wait at least eight weeks after their second dose.

On Thursday, the province reported a record high of 4,752 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths.