Alberta confirms eight more cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant

Alberta health officials have confirmed eight more cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant since Friday, December 3.

The cases were announced in a series of tweets from Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

The eight additional cases bring the province’s total Omicron case count to 12.

“Eleven cases in AB have been identified in returning travellers & one is a household contact,” Hinshaw tweeted.

Hinshaw added that only mild symptoms have been reported to date, and all infected individuals are recovering at home.

“Some household members of these cases have tested positive for COVID but have not yet been confirmed as Omicron,” Hinshaw added in a follow-up tweet.

“One household contact recently attended an elementary school in North Zone & 1 attended a high school. Out of an abundance of caution, we have notified the schools,” she added.

Hinshaw also stressed the importance of being vigilant and following all current public health measures, as well as the probability of finding more Omicron cases in Alberta.