Two spots in Alberta rank among 10 best Canadian cities for international students

With its low cost of living, massive amount of green space, and growing economy, Alberta is not only a great place to live — it’s an excellent spot for students from abroad.

According to a study from clevercanadian.ca centred around the “50 Best Canadian Cities For International Students,” Calgary and Edmonton were among the highest-scoring towns, landing in third and fifth place.

The rankings were based on the following indicators:

Diversity

Annual percentage of graduates

Monthly rent cost

Average tuition cost

Internet speed

Living expenses

Calgary landed high on the list thanks to being “highly diverse and is home to fantastic universities such as the University of Calgary and Mount Royal University.”

Alberta’s capital city, Edmonton, landed high as well thanks to offering a “culturally rich life to international students while being an affordable city to live in.”

“Edmonton is also one of the country’s largest educational hubs and houses well-respected schools and universities such as Concordia University of Edmonton, MacEwan University, University of Alberta, and The King’s University,” the list added.

Sherbrooke in Quebec, though, reigned supreme as the nation’s top spot for international students. Along with quality education options at very reasonable prices the study praised Sherbrooke’s public transit system and large “variety of courses, programs, and degrees that you can choose from.”

The top 10 rounded out as follows:

Sherbrooke St. John’s Calgary Rimouski Edmonton Montreal Quebec City Trois-Rivières Winnipeg Rouyn-Noranda

Other Alberta spots made the top 50, including Red Deer at #13, Medicine Hat at #22, and Lethbridge at #26.

Click here to explore the rest of the list.

Wiht files from Al Sciola