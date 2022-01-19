Alberta cities to lead rest of Canada in growth in 2022

Talk about the Alberta advantage. A new outlook projects the two major cities in the province to lead the rest of Canada in growth this year.

The latest Canada Metros Outlook from Oxford Economics found that both Edmonton and Calgary’s GDP will be at the top of the pack, outpacing the national average.

You might also like: These are the five largest houses for sale in Alberta (PHOTOS)

A look inside: Mansion in heart of Banff listed for $5.5M (PHOTOS)

Ticket sales for Canada's new ultra low-cost airline have officially launched

For 2022, the outlook forecasts that the Alberta metros of Edmonton and Calgary will be the fastest-growing major metros, with GDP growth of 5.6% and 6.6%, respectively.

The sharp rise is in part due to high global demand for oil, which causes Calgary and Edmonton to lead all metros in GDP and employment growth.