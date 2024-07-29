10 terrific camping spots to check out in Alberta this August long weekend

Get your camping gear ready because the great outdoors is calling your name, and there are plenty of bucket-list spots in Alberta to answer that call just in time for the August long weekend.

From spots to pitch a tent in the Rockies to ones nice and close to some towering waterfalls, here are 10 great places you should consider snagging a spot at to enjoy your long weekend.

Crimson Lake Campground

Crimson Lake Provincial Park offers year-round camping just 14 km west of Rocky Mountain House. With more than 100 sites to choose from during the peak camping months, there’s plenty of hiking, biking, and lounging on the beach to be had.

Distance from Calgary: 230 km

Distance from Edmonton: 226 km

Sir Winston Churchill Provincial Park

With year-round cabins, the islands of this park are open to be explored in the summer and winter. Rentals of canoes, kayaks, and stand-up paddleboards are available to discover the waters of Lac la Biche. Trails throughout the Old Growth Forest allow campers to hike and bike to all the sandy beaches.

Distance from Calgary: 528 km

Distance from Edmonton: 224 km

Elkwood Campground

This large campground boasts 130 sites, offers well-treed spots for RVs and tents, and has both unserviced and power/water options. There are many amenities and activities available here, including interpretive programs, a playground, showers, hiking trails, paved bike paths, and close access to the Kananaskis Lakes.

Distance from Calgary: 131 km

Distance from Edmonton: 417 km

Brazeau River Campground

Brazeau River Campground, in the Brazeau River Provincial Recreation Area, is 72 km north of Nordegg on Forestry Trunk Road (Highway 734). This small, treed campground along the Brazeau River has a cook shelter and provides opportunities for activities in the surrounding area. These include canoeing/kayaking, fishing, horse riding, and OHV trails (outside the recreation area). You’re in the thick of wilderness, and the beauty of nature is bountiful out here.

Distance from Calgary: 366 km

Distance from Edmonton: 279 km

Writing on Stone Provincial Park Campground

Stories and tales have been carved into these stones by Indigenous people more than several hundred years ago. Writing on Stone Provincial Park is the perfect place to get away from the city and get in touch with your Canadian roots — all while enjoying a lazy day near Milk River, or taking a dip in the refreshing water. The campground is open year-round.

Distance from Calgary: 340 km

Distance from Edmonton: 631 km

Elk Island National Park

You won’t want to — and won’t need to — go home after watching a beautiful sunset or catching the Northern Lights at Elk Island National Park. The national park boasts three camping sites with options to stay in a tent, RV, or the backcountry. Plus, the wildlife viewing is incredible here.

Distance from Calgary: 343 km

Distance from Edmonton: 48 km

Tunnel Mountain Village I/II

These are some of Banff’s most popular and stunning campgrounds. Tunnel Mountain Village I is just 4.5 km from the Banff townsite, while Village II is even closer at 2.5 km. The second village offers more than 200 sites, while Village I has more than 600.

Distance from Calgary: 127 km

Distance from Edmonton: 413 km

Kananaskis Interlakes Campground

Visiting the Kananaskis Lakes is like literally stepping into a postcard photo. The area features a beautiful lake, soaring mountains, and thick wilderness. A visit will leave you wanting to hit up Peter Lougheed Provincial Park every single May Long. The campground along the shores of Lower Kananaskis Lake has around 45 well-treed campsites for RVs and tents. From here, there is easy access to the lakes for those hoping to canoe, fish, or boat.

Distance from Calgary: 139 km

Distance from Edmonton: 425 km

Rolling Hills Reservoir Campground

Approximately 20 kilometres south of Brooks, the Rolling Hills Reservoir Campground has plenty of trees to keep you cool and secluded, and, of course, there’s plenty of water to splash around in. A total of 110 daily-use sites are available. The remaining 35 are seasonal lease sites designated through an annual campsite draw at the beginning of April.

Distance from Calgary: 217 km

Distance from Edmonton: 450 km

Firerock Campground at Cypress Hills Provincial Park

Located in Cypress Hills Provincial Park, just 20 kilometres southeast of Medicine Hat, Firerock Campground is as serene as can be, with plenty of time to laze on the beach, go boating on the lakes, hike, bike, or enjoy an interpretive program.

Distance from Calgary: 361 km

Distance from Edmonton: 595 km