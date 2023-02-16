From "Billionaire" to "Hurricane": Here are some of the wildest Alberta baby names

The Government of Alberta has released its roundup of the top baby names of 2022, and the usual suspects made up the top 10 for boys and girls.

Noah claimed the top spot for boys for the fourth consecutive year, while Olivia reigned supreme for the 10th consecutive year.

We took a deep dive into all the baby names of 2022 and compiled some of the more unique choices.

You might also like: Oh no: The dreaded polar vortex is returning to Alberta soon

Oops: An Alberta-founded business was just spotted in episode five of "The Last of Us"

The names Pedro and Pascal each were used once, but we think after the Alberta-shot HBO series The Last of Us concludes, which starts actor Pedro Pascal, we’ll see an uptick in those names.

The name Maverick was gaining steam even before Top Gun: Maverick came out last summer, but with almost 100 baby boys with that name, we gotta suspect the blockbuster had something to do with that.

Here’s a roundup of some boys’ names we found that are a little more eclectic than the rest:

Here’s a roundup of some girls’ names we found that are a little more eccentric than the rest:

So, there you have it. If you are expecting and want a name that will stand out from the rest, there are plenty to choose from.

If you are curious about the full list of names, you can see the boys’ list here and the girls’ list here.