This community in Midtown Airdrie is in its final phase of development

A quiet, family-oriented community in Midtown, Airdrie has become a prime location to buy a new home. And with easy access to downtown Calgary via the Queen Elizabeth II Highway, a plethora of amenities, and beautiful natural surroundings, it’s not hard to see why.

If you’ve been eyeing this peaceful community, now’s your time to act — as Midtown is in its last phase, meaning it’s your last chance to build a new home in this community.

A huge benefit to building now in Midtown is that the community is pretty well established, meaning you will not have to live with construction for long. Midtown has three homebuilders to choose from — Trico Homes, Wave Homes, and Shane Homes — and they offer a wide range of home styles to fit your needs.

Whether you’re looking for a bungalow for one, or a duplex, laned, or front-driveway home to match your family’s size, being part of this final phase means getting to choose a homestyle that suits your needs.

Built by some of Alberta’s top home builders, this community has prime access to some of the best amenities in Airdrie, including being a short distance from recreation opportunities like Woodside Gold Course.

Surrounded by luscious, manicured pathways and naturalized trails, you’ll have easy access to picturesque walks and a diverse range of parks and green spaces — like the 20-acre Nose Creek Park. There are also plenty of local restaurants and grocery stores within walking distance.

If you’re not already enticed enough, the community developer is organizing a Mother’s Day Market on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the showhome parade on Midgrove Lane South West from 1 pm to 4 pm to help you shop for the perfect gift for mom!

The Almost Mother’s Day Market in Midtown event will feature local vendors for shopping, tours of the beautiful showhomes, family activities, an ice cream food truck, and a raffle where you can enter to win a $250 gift card.

So mark your calendars for the Almost Mother’s Day Market in Midtown! If you’re interested in checking out the showhomes sooner, you can visit Midtown’s website to register to book a showing with any of the three builders.