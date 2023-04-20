This Airbnb south of Calgary lets you live like an athlete for a weekend

If your idea of a vacation includes getting a workout in, there is an Airbnb just south of Calgary that is perfect for you.

This Airbnb by Okotoks comes equipped with everything you’d want to train like an athlete for a weekend.

The weight room is huge, and they have a lot of space in and outdoors to create a unique workout experience. This Airbnb lets you enjoy the amazing Calgary summers while having some great indoor options just in case things take a turn.

The 3,400 sq ft place also has a court outside that can be used for road hockey or street hoops.

There is a trampoline in the yard that can provide non-stop fun.

And the actual living setup is sweet as well.

This place has a private bedroom that features high-end finishes throughout the space.

One room has black-out curtains to close in the space with a day bed that can be turned into a king bed. There is also a pull-out sectional for additional sleeping.

It is set up as a mixed living space and conference room making it great for work or just to have a space to stay and be active while on your fitcation.

It is a secluded setup but is just five minutes away from Okotoks, so you can head into town for anything you need or to check out their local baseball or hockey teams to get a little bit of extra motivation.