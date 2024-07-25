Let’s face it, our modern times are busy. We have work to do, dreams to build, and so many loved ones to see and keep up with. Making memories with those we hold close is more necessary than ever.

To help keep your life enriched with meaningful relationships and exhilarating moments, AIR MILES is bringing The Moment Shop mobile pop-up to Calgary for two spectacular days on Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27.

Part of the loyalty program’s latest rebrand, The Moment Shop by AIR MILES is a new, tactile, and limited-edition pop-up retail experience where you can claim unique prizes, make new memories, and create unforgettable moments with the people that matter.

AIR MILES

From a Doggie Birthday Party to a Sunday Spa Day, The Moment Shop is a brightly-hued, snap-worthy environment that gets you one step closer to an unforgettable moment! It’s all about spending time with those you love, and AIR MILES is here to help you create rich meaningful memories that last.

A recent survey conducted by AIR MILES found that 67% of Canadians crave more moments with their friends, family, community, and loved ones, yet 37%

don’t actively create them — and that’s where The Moment Shop comes in.

Just visit the pop-up, explore the aisles, choose a box representing your favourite moment, and get a special prize relating to that memory! This event is free for AIR MILES collectors but don’t fret — you can easily sign up at the store to partake in the fun!

Enter the Epic Moments Giveaway

To create even more special memories, AIR MILES is hosting the Epic Moments Giveaway which gives collectors a chance to win one of four amazing grand prizes, including a trip to Japan for an epic karaoke party! All you have to do is enter online and cross your fingers.

This unmissable Moment Shop event marks the future of AIR MILES, where personal connection and real-life moments are the name of the game. AIR MILES is committed to helping Canadians create memorable moments with new features like AIR MILES Receipts, new credit card enhancements, expanded redemption offers, and more.

With this focus on collecting more moments and connecting people for more meaningful and unforgettable experiences, now it’s Calgary’s chance to jump at the opportunity. Visit The Moment Shop by AIR MILES, and if you can’t stop by, don’t forget to participate by entering the Epic Moments Giveaway contest online!

The Moment Shop by AIR MILES, Calgary

When: Friday, July 26 to Saturday, July 27

Where: Parking lot of 128 A Avenue SW, Calgary ,T2P 0W5

Time:

Friday — Noon, until prizing runs out Saturday — 11 am, until prizing runs out



Cost: Free for AIR MILES collectors