Career change January: Air Canada is hiring in Alberta right now

Start 2023 off in a big way by making a switch to a career of your dreams: Air Canada is hiring for numerous jobs in Alberta right now.

If you’re passionate about travel, you could be fit to represent Canada in the airline industry.

Let’s take a peek at what your next job could be!

Edmonton Air Canada jobs

There are currently four jobs open in Edmonton with Air Canada, including Flight Attendants and a Cybersecurity Senior Analyst Analytics and Insights Reporting position.

If you are looking to become a flight attendant, new hires will also need to relocate to a Canadian base.

Applicants are given a heads-up that the job has a highly flexible work schedule, so it’s usual to have irregular working hours. Those flexible and available mornings, evenings, weekends, and statutory holidays are encouraged to apply.

People who fluently speak English and French, as well as Japanese, Italian, German, Hebrew, Greek, or Thai are preferred.

Calgary Air Canada jobs

There are currently seven jobs open in Calgary with Air Canada, including a Specialist, End User Services – Facility IT Transition Team, a Cabin Service and Cleaning Attendant, a Customer Relations Representative, and a Junior Mechanic.

To find out more about their job postings visit Air Canada’s career page.