Abandoned cat forcefully thrown into Alberta rescue (VIDEO)

The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew (AARCS) posted a pair of heartbreaking videos showing awful examples of how two cats came to the Alberta rescue.

The videos posted on social media show of examples of what happened just in the last few days.

AARCS says the first video took place on Saturday, April 22 at the Edmonton “North Haven” location. In the video, you can see someone literally throwing the cat into the rescue and closing the door so the cat has no chance to follow.

The second video took place at the Calgary “Safe Haven” late Sunday night. The cat was left in a wire crate beside an electrical box outside of the Calgary rescue at 11 pm. She was found by an electrician doing work at Safe Haven early Monday morning.

In the Instagram post, AARCS says both abandonments are illegal so both cats have been transferred to local authorities for investigation.

It says it gets calls constantly about people looking for a new home for their pets due to a number of factors.

There are ways to go about this in a legal manner that is fairer to your pets.

The rescue asks that incidents like this never happen again.

“Please do not abandon your animals in this way. It’s not fair to them and it’s not fair to animal welfare organizations who are doing their best to stay afloat during these strenuous times.”

For more information on how you can help AARCS, through adoptions, fostering, or other means, check out its website.