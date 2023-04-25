Abandoned cat forcefully thrown into Alberta rescue (VIDEO)
The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew (AARCS) posted a pair of heartbreaking videos showing awful examples of how two cats came to the Alberta rescue.
The videos posted on social media show of examples of what happened just in the last few days.
@aarcs.ca This should not be happening, but it is. 💔 Over the weekend, TWO cats were abandoned at each of our shelters in Edmonton & Calgary. Every single day we receive desperate calls from people looking to rehome their pets. We understand that people are feeling the pressure with inflation, living situations and so much more. But we too are feeling immense pressure with the number of animals in need of support. Please do not abandon your animals in this way. 💔 #animalshelter #yyc #yeg #abandoned #cat ♬ Emotional Piano for the Soul (Inspirational Background Music) – Fearless Motivation Instrumentals
AARCS says the first video took place on Saturday, April 22 at the Edmonton “North Haven” location. In the video, you can see someone literally throwing the cat into the rescue and closing the door so the cat has no chance to follow.
View this post on Instagram
The second video took place at the Calgary “Safe Haven” late Sunday night. The cat was left in a wire crate beside an electrical box outside of the Calgary rescue at 11 pm. She was found by an electrician doing work at Safe Haven early Monday morning.
In the Instagram post, AARCS says both abandonments are illegal so both cats have been transferred to local authorities for investigation.
It says it gets calls constantly about people looking for a new home for their pets due to a number of factors.
There are ways to go about this in a legal manner that is fairer to your pets.
The rescue asks that incidents like this never happen again.
“Please do not abandon your animals in this way. It’s not fair to them and it’s not fair to animal welfare organizations who are doing their best to stay afloat during these strenuous times.”
For more information on how you can help AARCS, through adoptions, fostering, or other means, check out its website.