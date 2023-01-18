Here is how to apply for $600 of affordability payments in Alberta

As part of the Affordability Action Plan in Alberta, there is a chance you are eligible to receive some payments from the government.

Starting today, eligible Albertans can apply to receive monthly payments of $100 from the government.

There are three different groups that have the payments available to them.

Families with household incomes under $180,000 can apply for $600 per child under 18.

Seniors with household incomes under $180,000 who do not receive the Alberta Seniors Benefit can apply for $600 per person.

Anyone receiving monthly benefits through AISH, Income Support, Alberta Seniors Benefit or services through Persons with Developmental Disabilities (PDD) will automatically get their personal $600 payment.

Once you have established you are eligible for the payments, you will need a MyAlberta account.

After that, you can apply online.

If you’d rather not do this online, there are in-person options. You can head to a registry office or an Alberta Supports Centre. You’ll need to bring a valid ID, your Social Insurance Number, Banking information, and your mailing address when you go.

Once your application has been accepted, the affordability payments will get to most people in Alberta by the end of each month. If you are getting a cheque, those payments may take a little longer.

Make sure you get on this soon. The deadline to apply is June 30, 2023.