4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles western Alberta

Laine Mitchell
Jul 24 2024, 10:21 pm
Earthquake seismograph/Shutterstock

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck western Alberta just after 3:30 pm on Wednesday, with no record of it causing damage.

“There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected,” the Earthquakes Canada website stated.

The earthquake was located 93 km south/southeast of Edson, 171 km west/northwest of Red Deer, and 203 km west/southwest of Edmonton and struck at a depth of one kilometre.

alberta earthquake

Earthquakes Canada

The regional seismicity of where today’s quake struck includes a 6.0 magnitude earthquake back in 1918, and a 5.0 in 2021.

