A 25-foot fall sends a Calgary construction worker to the hospital

A Calgary construction worker was taken to hospital after a 25-foot fall down a concrete shaft below street level.

Calgary Fire was called to the construction site on 17th Avenue SW just before 11 am on Wednesday. The technical rescue team was deployed.

According to Calgary Fire “The CFD technical rescue team set up a tripod above the opening so that a firefighter and CFD fire response paramedic could be safely lowered down into the shaft to assess the patient.”

They had air monitoring in the area to make sure the two rescuers along with the worker could come up safely.

The worker was safely lifted from the hole and EMS was on scene to rush him to hospital with what the fire department is calling “significant injuries.”

Occupational Health and Safety was called to the scene to investigate as it was a workplace accident.