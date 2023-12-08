Excited to see what you could win on day 8? Our 12 Days of Giveaways isn’t easing up, as today’s prize packs a punch.

Chai lovers aren’t going to want to miss out on this one, as there’s not only an incredible tea gift set on the table but also a major hotel gift card and dinner for four.

So check out exactly what’s included, alert your fellow tea enthusiasts, and enter for your chance to get steeping.

Do we have any chai lovers in the house? Chai Ghai Cafe is the first family-owned, authentic Indian chai experience in Downtown Vancouver. The family operation has been steeping, brewing, and mixing chai for generations, bringing ancestral and Ayurvedic recipes to the mainstream world with innovative and modern practices.

Experience some of the best authentic Indian chai in Vancouver and the cozy atmosphere of this chai haven — located at 562 Granville Street — with a huge chai prize bundle. This prize includes a $500 Fairmont Hotels and Resorts gift card, dinner for four at the Chai Ghai Cafe, and a chai gift set consisting of 12 100g tins (480 servings) of chai or tea of your choice and a Chai Ghai Elephant Tea Pot.

Sip chai to your heart’s content, dine with your friends, and crash nearby afterwards, all with Ghai Ghai. Their delicious blends provide chai lovers with a healthier alternative to coffee, and the brand even donates 2% of sale proceeds to health, education, addiction, and mental health programs like the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre, Sawa Worldwide, and Foundry.

How to enter

To enter for your chance to win, simply visit the designated 12 Days of Giveaways website and provide your first name, last name, and email. We’ll be updating the website each day with new contests, so bookmark it and visit daily from December 1 to 12 to see what new giveaways we’ve launched. And make sure to check out Dished Toronto, Dished Edmonton, and Dished Calgary for even more prizes!

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2023. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 22, 2023.

Contest Guidelines