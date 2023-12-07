12 Days of Giveaways Day 7: Heritage Park passes and brand-new headphones

Ready for another day of chances to score big? Well, you’re in luck.

Day 7 of our 12 Days of Giveaways has a couple of exceptional prizes on deck. Whether you could use a new audio accessory to spice your tunes up or a day out with the family, we’ve got worthwhile contests ready to be entered.

Check the details, throw your hat in the ring, and best of luck!

[IMAGE]

Heritage Park, with more than 200 exhibits and attractions spread over 127 acres of lush parkland, has a lot to offer both the history buff and the pleasure seeker. It balances historical fact with adventure, discovery, and family fun.

Experience Western Canadian history as you hop aboard an antique steam train, set sail aboard Calgary’s only paddle-wheeler, visit the farm animals at the ranch, and learn about Indigenous cultures and traditions. You can also tour a turn-of-the-century coal mine, explore a bustling young prairie town and discover one of the world’s largest public collections of antique vehicles at the Gasoline Alley Museum.

Celebrate 60 years of Heritage Park and win one Family & Friends pass, valued at $179.95. Valid for two general adults/seniors and up to four children, there’s no better reason for a family day out than scoring this ticket to see all the Park’s new anniversary attractions in action.

Picture your 2024 self walking down the streets, hitting the gym, or sitting back on a flight with a brand-new pair of headphones on, blasting your favourite songs. That’s what’s in store for the winner of this killer prize.

As a one-stop shop for new audio, music, and cultural products built to stay loud, Skullcandy makes products for you to not just listen to music, but to feel it. One lucky winner will have the chance to crank up the volume this New Year with a brand new pair of Skull Candy’s Crusher ANC 2 headphones. Valued at $299 CAD, this cutting-edge product brings the future of audio right to your ears.

How to enter

To enter for your chance to win, simply visit the designated 12 Days of Giveaways website and provide your first name, last name, and email. We’ll be updating the website each day with new contests, so bookmark it and visit daily from December 1 to 12 to see what new giveaways we’ve launched. And make sure to check out Dished Calgary for even more prizes!

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2023. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 22, 2023.

Contest Guidelines