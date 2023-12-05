12 Days of Giveaways Day 5: Win a massive travel credit towards a whimsical Whistler escape

If you anticipate catching the travel bug in 2024, keep reading.

It’s not your average Tuesday, as today we’re releasing the chance to score a seriously major getaway. For anyone with the urge to take a luxurious trip for two to one of the country’s most beloved mountain resorts, this is your ticket.

Tell your travel buddy, enter to win, and start packing — because this prize is a show stopper.

Anyone with the travel itch is going to want to listen up. Yellow Tail, voted the world’s most-loved wine brand, is a family-owned winery from Australia that offers a wide selection of wines across Canada. And they’re giving you the chance to take a trip on them — big time.

Whether enjoyed by the glass or added to a cocktail, the versatility of Yellow Tail is what sets it apart from other wines. And this season there’s cause for celebration, as Yellow Tail is giving away an unforgettable winter getaway for two in Canada, with a travel credit value of $5,000. This sip-worthy, seasonal escape will take the lucky winner and their travel buddy to Whistler, where the itinerary is for them to customize. Cheers to that!

How to enter

To enter for your chance to win, simply visit the designated 12 Days of Giveaways website and provide your first name, last name, and email. We’ll be updating the website each day with new contests, so bookmark it and visit daily from December 1 to 12 to see what new giveaways we’ve launched. And make sure to check out Dished Calgary and Dished Edmonton for even more prizes!

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2023. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 22, 2023.

Contest Guidelines