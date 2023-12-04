12 Days of Giveaways Day 4: Two-night mountain retreat and a major restaurant feast

Not the biggest fan of Monday’s? Well, we have something to brighten your day.

It’s day 4 of our 12 Days of Giveaways, which means more contests for you to enter and more sweet prizes to score. Between an idyllic escape to the Rocky Mountains and a hefty gift card to one of Canada’s favourite restaurants, we’ve got winnings waiting for you. Take a peek.

Who isn’t fantasizing about a mountain escape this time of year? Only a short drive from Banff and an hour from Calgary, the Coast Canmore Hotel & Conference Centre is nestled in the charming town of Canmore — an ideal base for outdoor adventures and a destination for cozy moments inside.

And you could score just the idyllic getaway you’re craving as the hotel is giving away a two-night stay in a Premium King Room. The majestic Rocky Mountain retreat is even throwing in a $100 dining credit to the on-site restaurant, Table Food + Drink, so you can indulge on multiple fronts.

Indulge in a true holiday feast this season and win a stellar $500 gift card to Moxies, a national neighbourhood staple.

From the new winter menu boasting Maple Glazed Brussels Sprouts and Short Rib Bolo to classics that are back (like the Mushroom Mosaic Dip and Woo Woo Tini cocktail), Moxies has a variety of dishes, wines, beers, and cocktails at the ready. Between menu fixtures, specials, and happy hour deals, there’s plenty at Moxies’ to help you put this prize to good use.

How to enter

To enter for your chance to win, simply visit the designated 12 Days of Giveaways website and provide your first name, last name, and email. We’ll be updating the website each day with new contests, so bookmark it and visit daily from December 1 to 12 to see what new giveaways we’ve launched. And make sure to check out Dished Calgary and Dished Edmonton for even more prizes!

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2023. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 22, 2023.

Contest Guidelines